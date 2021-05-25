George Floyd's Family Visits President Biden at White House 1 Year After Death

Play video content CNN

One year after George Floyd's murder sparked nationwide protests against police brutality, his family's meeting with President Biden as Congress struggles to pass the police reform bill bearing George's name.

The Prez hosted Floyd's family at the White House Tuesday, and George's nephew, Brandon Williams, says Biden seemed sincere in wanting to know how the family's doing and how he can help.

Earlier today in the Oval Office, I met with George Floyd’s family. They’ve shown extraordinary courage over the last year, especially his young daughter Gianna, who I met again today. The day before her father’s funeral, she told me, “Daddy changed the world.”



He has. pic.twitter.com/gGIKqVIEFk — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021 @POTUS

George's brother, Philonise Floyd, put pressure on lawmakers to pass police reform, saying if there are federal laws on the books to protect bald eagles, there should be laws to protect minorities.

Play video content TMZ.com

We got more of Floyd's family on Capitol Hill, where they were accompanied by Lil Baby, and they told our photog it's the closest they've ever felt to meaningful change as they wait for reforms to pass.

George's daughter, Gianna, also showed us the coin she got from Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- her open invitation to return to the Capitol whenever she pleases.

As you know ... Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 when Minneapolis PD officers were arresting him. Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on George's neck for more than 9 minutes ... was convicted of Floyd's murder last month.

Play video content 4/20/21

Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to the guilty verdict by saying it would spark change in the country, and could help end systemic racism and make America a place where law enforcement treats everyone equally.

They also hoped it would lead to serious policing reform, with Biden pushing Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act -- which would create national policing standards, ban chokeholds and end legal protections for law enforcement against civil lawsuits -- by the 1-year anniversary of his death.