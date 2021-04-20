President Biden, VP Harris React to Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Play video content Live Stream

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are reacting to the guilty verdict that was just handed down in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

In the courthouse hallway moments after the verdict, President Biden called the Floyd family and expressed his feelings that justice was served.

A Minneapolis jury just found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder and third-degree murder for killing George Floyd during his arrest on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was also found guilty of second-degree manslaughter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prez commented that he had checked in on Floyd's family and told them he was "praying the verdict is the right verdict." He also called the Chauvin case "overwhelming."

The Chauvin verdict does not mean the overwhelming nature of the case is over ... as the 3 other officers involved in Floyd's arrest are due to stand trial soon as well.