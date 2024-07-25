George Floyd's Ex Heartbroken Over Sonya Massey, Thinks Kamala Can End Police Brutality

Play video content TMZ.com

The mother of George Floyd's daughter is weighing in on the police-involved shooting that took Sonya Massey's life ... calling on Kamala Harris to help end this endemic killing.

Roxie Washington -- who shared her daughter, Gianna, with George before he was murdered -- tells TMZ ... her heart is broken for Sonya's family, and she says this incident only further reminds her of how unjustly George was taken from his own loved ones in 2020.

We're told Roxie and Gianna actually watched the body cam footage of Sonya being shot together -- and needless to say, it brings back memories for her ... which is why she's throwing her support behind President Biden's VP, the only person she believes can fix this.

Roxie tells us she has faith Kamala can get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act -- which has been stalled in Congress ... but which she says can get over the finish line under a potential Harris presidency.

In terms of what Roxie feels is an immediate solution for overzealous cops who end up killing unarmed Black citizens -- she says more training is the first step ... among many others.

Roxie also tells us she's had to teach Gianna how to deal with police at this young age -- she's no older than 12, mind you -- so she doesn't have to run the risk of suffering the same fate as her father ... and now, sadly, Sonya as well.