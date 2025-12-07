Ex-NFL Star Shaquil Barrett Confident In Retirement Decision

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquil Barrett isn't reconsidering his decision to retire ... telling TMZ Sports he's done with football -- and NFL teams don't need to waste their time trying to change his mind.

The two-time Super Bowl champ made it clear this week after announcing his decision ... even though he worked out with the Indianapolis Colts just over a month ago.

"I'm not really chasing the NFL dream anymore, so I'm not just gonna be out there doin' NFL workouts every day to stay ready because I'm not that hungry for it anymore," Barrett said.

"I'm 100% done now. They can call me all they want, but I'm not coming out of retirement."

Barrett -- who secured 59 sacks in the regular season -- said he's enjoying watching other guys take the spotlight ... like Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who's just a few sacks away from breaking Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt's record (22.5).

"I'm so happy for him, 'cause he's been consistent every year, and it goes to show that work he be putting in ... you can see the results," Barrett said. "I hope he get the record like he deserves."

He's also loving his time giving back, especially to kids. In fact, he recently gifted 100 bikes to Skinner Elementary School students in Omaha, Nebraska, with Raising Cane's.

Gestures like that mean a lot to Barrett ... he's a father of five kids and tragically lost his daughter, Arrayah, in 2023. He also admitted to a struggling upbringing when he was young.

"I want kids to stay kids for as long as possible because they're gonna have to grow up eventually anyway, so might as well protect for as long as we can," Barrett said.