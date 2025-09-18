NFL's Shaq Barrett Flips Out Of Chair To Avoid Flying Baby Poop

Play video content Instagram/@jordanna.barrett

Shaquil Barrett just proved his reflexes extend far beyond the football field ... as the NFL star executed a wild flip to dodge his daughter's flying baby poop!

The free agent pass rusher's athletic display all went down sometime this week ... and thanks to his lovely wife, Jordanna, all of his fans can see it on repeat.

Mrs. Barrett shared the footage on Instagram on Wednesday ... and in it, you can see Shaquil looking more gymnast than football player while he changed his newborn's diaper.

The vid shows Barrett suddenly launching out of his chair and flipping backward ... as he attempted to avoid an unexpected doo-doo missile.

Jordanna later shared a pic of what Shaq was in such a hurry to get away from ... and, yeah, it's hard to blame him for bolting from the area.

Jordanna -- who married Shaq in 2012 -- couldn't stop laughing at the sight ... saying in an IG caption, "This needed a permanent spot on my feed 🤣. Enjoy the uncontrollable laughs you will get on Shaquil's behalf! Life at the Barrett’s recently 😂."

Their followers thought it was hilarious too ... with one saying in the comments, "that man sprung up like he got ejected from that chair. After seeing the aftermath, he couldn’t have left quicker 🤣🤣🤣 THIS is just another example of enjoying parenthood! I love yall!!!"

It's, of course, awesome to see the Barrett family in good spirits ... as back in 2023, they tragically lost their two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, during an accidental drowning in their pool.

Shaquil -- who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- was heartbroken by her death and started a foundation in her honor. He and Jordanna both got tattoos to honor her memory.

He also dedicated his pick-six in Week 2 of the '23 NFL season to his late daughter.