Bucs' Shaq Barrett Dedicates First Career Touchdown To Late Daughter

Shaq Barrett's first career touchdown was an emotional one ... as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker dedicated the moment to his daughter who drowned earlier this year.

The two-time Pro Bowler helped secure the Bucs' victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday ... when he intercepted Justin Fields' pass and reached the end zone en route to the 27-17 win.

After the win, Barrett said his 2-year-old daughter's passing has inspired him to push even harder this season ... and he paid tribute to her as he spoke with reporters.

"I always played for my family already, but then having, like, that extra incentive and making me want to go a little harder for her, it never stops," the 30-year-old said during the post-game press conference.

"It's always going to suck but at least I’m able to shine some spotlight on her a little bit."

Barrett added he believed the moment was "divine intervention" ... and that God has something in store for his family.

"He just setting us up for something. Can't say better because I don't know what can be better than having my baby girl here but he is setting us up for something that we need."

"I'm just ready for it. I'm waiting for it and I'ma believe in his plan for sure."

As we previously reported, Barrett's daughter, Arrayah, drowned in their backyard pool on April 30. Since the tragedy, the family has installed devices around the home to prevent another accident ... and launched a foundation in her name that will educate parents on water safety.