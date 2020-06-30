NFL Star Shaq Barrett Forced To Evacuate Colorado Home ... Over Wildfire

Breaking News

Frightening moment for NFL star Shaq Barrett ... he was forced to evacuate his Colorado home Monday after a wildfire threatened to consume it.

But, fortunately for the Tampa Bay Bucs pass rusher, firefighters were able to contain the blaze ... and saved the 27-year-old's "dream home."

Former #Broncos and current #Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett had to be evacuated from his house south of Denver due to the fire.

Light moment in a serious situation as Shaq says, "Tampa needs to help me buy a house in Tampa with a long-term deal." pic.twitter.com/qvDvD7RYeE — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 29, 2020 @MichaelCBS4

"It sucked," Barrett told CBS4's Michael Spencer shortly after evacuating. "That's our dream home, we do not want our dream home to go anywhere."

Law enforcement officials said the fire -- which burned over 400 acres in the Denver area -- was caused by a malfunction on a power pole ... and took several hours to fully contain.

Barrett -- who's kept the home since signing as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos back in 2014 -- was no doubt grateful to hear his place had been saved.

"For it to go that way would be the worst way possible," Barrett said.

Shaq -- who's been franchise tagged by the Bucs this offseason after a monster 19.5-sack 2019 -- joked Tampa Bay needs to sign him to an extension so he can avoid situations like this going forward.

"Tampa needs to help me buy a house in Tampa with a long-term deal!"