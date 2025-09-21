NFL's Shaquil Barrett Not Retired, Insists He Can 'Give It One More Good Year'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquil Barrett is keepin' his phone within reach ... telling TMZ Sports if an NFL team calls about a comeback -- he'll be ready to answer!!

The 32-year-old said this week he's not closing the door on his football career ... insisting he "can give it one more good year."

It's been a while, of course, since Barrett's logged significant snaps -- the last time he played in multiple games in a season was 2023 -- but he's adamant he can still help a pass rush-needy franchise somewhere.

"I know for a fact that if any team was to pick me up," the 32-year-old said, "and for the price they're going to be paying me, they're going to be so happy with their investment."

The free agent tells us he's refocused, training hard ... and is ready to come to an org and work like a rookie all over again.

Barrett was one of the best defenders in the league for a while -- and his 2019 season with the Buccaneers was one of the greatest in NFL history. He set several Tampa Bay records -- including most sacks in a season (19.5), most sacks in a game (4), and tied for the most forced fumbles in a game (2).

"Whoever gets me will be smart to get me," Barrett said. "I ain't close the door on it yet."

However, that doesn't mean the two-time Super Bowl champ is going to wait forever. Barrett is, after all, a family man with five kids -- including his youngest, Amaiah Marie, who recently went viral with her dad.

His wife, Jordanna, shared a video on her Instagram this week that showed Barrett dodging the newborn's poop during a diaper change.