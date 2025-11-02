Jesse Palmer Says NY Giants' Future Is Bright Despite Cam Skattebo's Injury

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jesse Palmer acknowledges Cam Skattebo's injury was a huge blow to the New York Giants ... but he tells TMZ Sports the G-Men have a lot to be excited about going forward, thanks to the rookie RB and quarterback Jaxson Dart!

We spoke to Palmer, former Giants QB-turned-'Bachelor' host, at a Raising Cane's Halloween event this week, and Jesse made it clear the days of losing could soon come to an end.

"The organization did such a good job in the draft finding these young players that are impact guys, but not just impact on the field, they're impacting sort of the culture around that organization," Palmer said.

"Really unfortunate with the injury, but I think for the Giants fan, at least, looking ahead with those two guys they can build around."

In fact, Palmer -- who played for the Giants from 2001 to 2004 -- compared Skatt to one of his former teammates, Jeremy Shockey, who brought a similar fire and intensity to the Big Apple during his rookie season.

We also talked to Palmer about his alma mater, the University of Florida, which just fired Gators head football coach Billy Napier after a 3-4 start.

Palmer believes he knows who can step into the role and reenergize the program.