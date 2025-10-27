Giants Star Cam Skattebo To Be Released From Hospital on Monday, Dad Says

Good news for Cam Skattebo -- the New York Giants rookie sensation is set to be released from the hospital on Monday, according to his dad, who tells TMZ Sports he's already on the road to recovery!

We spoke with Leo Skattebo Monday morning, just about 24 hours after Skatt suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the second quarter of the Giants vs. Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia ... and he told us the plan was for his son to be discharged later today.

Given the serious nature of the injury -- a dislocated ankle that required emergency surgery -- it's an encouraging sign that Cam will get to leave the Philly hospital for his bed at home.

How's the young running back doing after the traumatic incident?

Dad tells us Cam -- who had 7 total touchdowns on the season before going down -- is in good spirits, given the circumstances.

Although Skatt's teammates couldn't visit him in the hospital -- they had to hop on the train and return home -- Leo tells us a bunch of Giants players have FaceTimed Cam in the hospital, further raising his spirits.

Now the 4th round draft pick out of Arizona State will shift his focus towards getting back on the football field ... after becoming one of the most beloved players in the entire NFL in less than half a season.

It wasn't just hype, either. Skatt was seriously producing on the field, rushing for 410 yards, 207 receiving yards, in addition to all the TDs.

Cam Skattebo's highlights from a 98-yard, 3 TD night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6ZfaQiRp07 — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2025 @NFL

Skattebo even scored three touchdowns in a single game, becoming the first Giants rookie RB to do so since Charlie Evans in 1971.