Giants' Cam Skattebo Gets Offers From NY Strip Clubs, $10K Worth Of Lap Dances

Cam Skattebo's viral shirtless celebration after Thursday Night Football has fans and a few strip clubs losing their minds ... with one spot offering the Giants rookie $10k worth of free dances, and another an offer to strip down and hit the stage!

Skattebo had a big game, rushing for 98 yards, and punching the ball in the end zone 3 times ... and Wonderland Gentlemen's Club clearly tuned in, telling TMZ Sports they want Cameron to swing by the club, and they've made him an enticing offer.

"We will give $10,000 in lap dances at Wonderful NYC for Cam with all our beautiful ladies," the club's spokesperson said.

Another hot spot, Larry Flynt's Hustler NY, took notice of Cam's moves on the field, and more importantly, his physique post-game ... and they want him to come dance onstage!

"We have our fair share of wild performances every weekend for our Electric Fantasy parties," a Hustler rep told us ... "I think he'd fit right in."

Of course, Skattebo has become one of the league's most popular first-year players ... after being selected in the 4th round of April's NFL Draft.

He's racked up 338 rushing yards and five touchdowns through 6 games.

"The franchise has been a losing franchise the last couple years, but that's not who we are right now," Skatt said after the Eagles game.

"We need to continue to build and build and build each and every day and have these guys with positive mindsets, and get away from that losing mindset."