Giants' Cam Skattebo Rips Off Shirt On Live TV After Upset Win Over Eagles

The Thursday Night Football set looked more like Magic Mike Live thanks to Giants star Cam Skattebo ... the rookie RB ripped his shirt off Hulk Hogan-style after dismantling their rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Skatt -- a fourth-round draft pick in 2025 -- rushed for 98 yards and 3 TDs in the 34-17 win ... as the G-Men thoroughly dominated the Birds, beating them for the first time since 2023.

After the game, Cam and rookie QB Jaxson Dart hit up the TNF postgame set, where they joined Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and host Charissa Thompson.

Fitz is known for popping the hood, and Dart had an idea during the interview ... if the retired QB took off his shirt, so would Skattebo!

Moments later, Skatt's shoulder pads came off, and his blue Nike shirt was ripped ... as Fitz unbuttoned his button-up shirt, and both men were sans tops on the air.

Dart, and the rest of the panel thought it was hilarious ... and the Big Blue faithful were super hyped, as they watched from the stands just feet away.

It wasn't the only funny moment from the TNF game. Dart was captured during the broadcast, giving a high five to the referee on the field as he signaled for a touchdown.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dart and Skattebo's energy has clearly ignited the NYG organization -- from players to the fanbase -- as everyone is hungry to turn the page on the losing.

"Me and him do a lot of things on the side together, talk a lot together about kind of getting this turned around," Skatt said. "Not doing it on our own, but getting everyone to buy in and continue to stay positive and work to be better."

Play video content New York Giants

"The franchise has been a losing franchise the last couple years, but that's not who we are right now. We need to continue to build and build and build each and every day and have these guys with positive mindsets, and get away from that losing mindset."

Skatt added, "We won the game tonight, and I felt that through these guys."