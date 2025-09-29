New York Giants Owner John Mara Announces He Has Cancer

John Mara, the longtime owner of the New York Giants, just announced he was diagnosed with cancer ... while vowing to fight like hell and beat the disease.

70-year-old Mara, who also serves as president and CEO of the organization, did not specify which form of cancer he's battling.

"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors," Mara said in a statement released by Big Blue.

"I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support -- personally, professionally, and medically."

While John officially joined the Giants franchise as general counsel in 1991, he's spent his entire life inside the organization.

His grandfather, Tim Mara, founded the team a century ago in 1925. When he passed, John's dad, Wellington Mara, along with his brother, Jack, took over the reins.

When Wellington passed in 2005, John took over as president and CEO. The G-Men have won two Super Bowls since, beating the Patriots twice.

Mara has also been one of the most influential voices amongst NFL owners.