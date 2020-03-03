Ex-NY Giants Punter Steve Weatherford's Super Bowl Ring Stolen

Breaking News TMZ.com

Really crappy situation for ex-NFL punter Steve Weatherford ... his 2012 NY Giants Super Bowl ring has been STOLEN ... and now he's asking his fans to hawk eBay for the bling.

"Recently, a string of car break-ins happened in my neighborhood; all in one night, 8 cars were broken into," Steve said on IG.

"I gave my ring to my wife the night before after speaking at an event, she put it in her purse, she left her ring her purse (in the car) and....⁣"

NOOOOO!!!

But the good part?? Steve has insurance ... so he went to the jewelry store and got a "replacement" ... which was a big ass diamond for his wife!!

Obviously, a SB ring has sentimental value, so Weatherford's now asking Giants co-owner John Mara to help him out by giving Tiffany & Co. the green light to make him a new ring to give to his son one day.

The 37-year-old is asking people to hit him up if they see his SB XLVI ring on eBay ... and has a message for the potential culprit.

Tiffany & Co.

"Mr. Neighborhood Robber man, I hope you tried that ring on, I hope it brings favor to your life, the same way it has for other people the past 6.5 years I’ve had possession of it."

"It wasn’t my hand that won it, but I’d like your hand to wear it."