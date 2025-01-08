Ex-NY Giants Star Brandon Jacobs Praises Team For Keeping Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen

My Old Team Got It Right ...

The New York Giants won't have a new head coach or general manager this offseason -- and at least one person in Big Blue Nation is just fine with that ... former NY star running back Brandon Jacobs!!

The ex-tailback -- who won two Super Bowls with the G-men in the early 2000s -- told TMZ Sports on Tuesday he's pleased with his old team's decision to keep Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for 2025 ... explaining, "You can't keep getting new coaches every three years."

"I believe that's the right move," Jacobs said.

President John Mara ended up making the decision on the two officials' future on Monday -- and, initially, there weren't many who agreed with Jacobs' take.

After all, the team's recorded just a 9-25 record the past two seasons ... and optimism they can turn things around in '25 isn't exactly abundant.

But Jacobs reminded us Daboll did have the Giants in the playoffs in his first year as the team's sideline manager ... which means he believes there are bigger issues elsewhere the team should address before they can the head coach.

"You've got to try and find a bigger problem that's going on with a franchise," he said. "Something is not gelling there, because you can see it."

Jacobs recommended to the duo to trade down in the draft to acquire more players ... believing that could help add to the win total sooner rather than later.

