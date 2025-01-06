Giants Retaining Coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen After 3-14 Season

The New York Football Giants are throwing support behind their current leadership after an abysmal season ... with the team saying head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are NOT on the chopping block.

President John Mara issued the vote of confidence on Monday ... one day after the G-Men fell to the Philadelphia Eagles' backups to secure their 14th loss of the campaign.

While the end of the regular season is known to be the time to make changes within the team -- Doug Pederson (Jaguars) and Jerod Mayo (Patriots) are already out of the job -- things are staying the same in the Big Apple.

"As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve [Tisch] and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team," Mara said.

"We look toward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."

The decision may not sit well with some fans ... as there have been some questionable moves over the past year -- including letting former star Saquon Barkley sign with the NFC East rivals, just to watch him have an MVP-caliber season.

Before that, they gave Daniel Jones a $160 million contract -- only to part ways with the struggling quarterback mid-season.

For a second straight week, a banner flew over MetLife Stadium with a message prior to today's Giants-Ravens matchup:



"Mr. Mara enough - we won't stop until you fire everyone" pic.twitter.com/n0T0SwBNwy — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 15, 2024 @SNYGiants

The fan frustrations have been well known -- but big-name players have also expressed their frustrations on the struggle bus ... including first-round pick Malik Nabers, who let his feelings known throughout the season, even calling the team "soft as f***" following a loss.

This is the Giants' worst season since 2017 ... which resulted in a 3-13 record and Ben McAdoo getting kicked to the curb.