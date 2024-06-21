Brian Daboll Undergoes Offseason Weight Loss Journey, Shows Off New Bod At Giants Event

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has undergone a massive physical transformation this offseason ... and at an event Thursday night, he proudly showed off his new bod!!

Check out images of Big Blue's head man from the red carpet at NY's "Giants 100: A Night With Legends" show at Madison Square Garden ... he looked goooooood.

The Dabolls are in the house! pic.twitter.com/FLtUniJazq — New York Giants (@Giants) June 20, 2024 @Giants

His wife, Beth, also stunned in a white dress ... appearing to go through her own body transformation with Brian over the past few months.

Inspiring: #Giants HC Brian Daboll and his wife Beth have had a crazy weight transformation this offseason 👏 pic.twitter.com/3quMZkkndy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2024 @NFL_DovKleiman

Fans on social media definitely took notice of the svelte couple ... with many pointing out that they look vastly different from when Daboll was first named head coach of the G-Men back in January 2022.

As for the NY event -- it was a celebration of the Giants' 100th season ... and there were plenty of former NFL superstars in attendance, including Eli Manning, Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms.

But, the Dabolls certainly appeared to upstage them all!