Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Epic F-Bomb Tirade Caught On Hot Mic

8/22/2022 6:50 AM PT
Giants head coach Brian Daboll apparently has a bit of potty mouth -- and thanks to a hot mic on the field during NY's preseason game on Sunday night ... the world now knows it!

Daboll was caught dropping an F-bomb tirade following a pass interference call in the fourth quarter of the Giants' game against the Bengals.

The coach could be heard clear as day on the game's broadcast screaming, "That's f***ing bulls***! What the f***?"

Daboll, who's entering his first year as coach of the G-Men, appeared to be directing his anger toward an official -- but despite the passion, the Giants were still hit with the flag nonetheless.

The 47-year-old, though, ended up going home happy regardless ... 'cause the Giants used a big fourth quarter to pull out a 25-22 win.

Only about three weeks left for Daboll to clean up the language for the regular season -- NY kicks off its year on Sept. 11!

