8-Year-Old Drops F-Bomb Live On Pat McAfee Show, 'F*** Boston Connor!'

An 8-year-old went from cute to straight-up savage on the Pat McAfee Show ... praising the crew for being the ultimate inspiration to a young sports fan -- and then dropping an F-bomb toward one of the co-hosts!!

The youngster called in on the popular Sirius XM show on Wednesday -- saying his name is Owen, he's 8 and 1/2 years old, and he's a massive fan of the show.

"I wanna talk about how inspiring this show is," Owen said with a soft-spoken voice. "How you're inspiring this whole entire world with how you're talking about sports and how you're talking about your life experiences."

McAfee and the rest of the crew initially had their reservations about having young ears tuning in to their show ... but kindly thanked Owen from Connecticut.

And that's when the kid went from 0 to 100 real quick!!

"Oh, and also -- F*** BOSTON CONNOR!!!"

McAfee and the team were in complete shock when the kid took at a shot at their co-host ... but cheered and applauded Owen for droppin' the F-bomb.

"I wanna let Owen know, you're inspiring," McAfee said.

"I ain't know an 8 and a half can do that. Shout out, Owen!"