MLB's Myles Straw Told Yankees Fan 'Hit Me Motherf***er' During In-Game Altercation

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw got right up in a Yankee fan's face and told him to "hit me, motherf***er" in the middle of a game over the weekend ... an altercation that resulted in spectators chucking trash in his direction.

The incident went down during the Yankees' walk-off win over the Guardians on Saturday ... after home fans allegedly mocked Steven Kwan for diving head-first into the outfield wall.

Straw was visibly upset with one of the fans in the front row ... climbing up on the fence and jawing at him.

A new video shows what exactly Straw said during the exchange ... in which he yelled, "hit me, motherf***er" repeatedly.

Of course, fans went after Straw again on Sunday ... calling him a "crybaby" and "Peter Parker" in reference to his wall climb.

Straw went off on Yanks fans in the locker rooms after the game ... referring to them as "the worst fan base on the planet."

No word on whether Straw will face any punishment for the altercation -- but bad interactions with fans are usually a big no-no.