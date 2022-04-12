Phillies' Alec Bohm Apologizes For Saying He 'F***ing Hates' Philadelphia
4/12/2022 7:14 AM PT
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm said out loud during his game in Philadelphia on Monday that he "f***ing hates" playing in the city ... but afterward, he quickly apologized and swore he didn't mean it.
Bohm unleashed the quick tirade amid a brutal night on the field against the New York Mets ... with cameras capturing the 25-year-old saying to a teammate, "I f***ing hate this place."
Alec Bohm confirms postgame that he said "I fucking hate this place" when fans sarcastically cheered after he made a play pic.twitter.com/I0IdZ0lEn9— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 12, 2022 @JomboyMedia
Bohm had just committed three errors in the game -- and after he finally made a good play at the hot corner, fans sarcastically cheered ... which clearly pissed him off.
He unleashed the quick barb while looking at Didi Gregorius -- but following the game, he said he was deeply sorry for the comments.
"Emotions got the best of me... Do I mean it? No." pic.twitter.com/QKzMWAoDwB— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 12, 2022 @JomboyMedia
"Emotions got the best of me," said Bohm, who was a former top prospect who's struggled since becoming an everyday player for the Phillies. "I said it. Do I mean it? No."
"It's [a] frustrating night for me. Obviously, I made a few mistakes in the field. Look, these people, these fans, they just want to win. And, you heard it. We come back. They're great. I'm sorry for them. I don't mean that. Emotions just got the best of me."
Bohm then said he actually loves playing in Philly.
As for the game, the Phillies were able to come back from down 4-0 to win the contest, 5-4 ... which we're sure will make Bohm's apology at least a tiny bit easier to accept.