Malik Nabers Ruled Out For Second Straight Game, Days After Travis Scott Concert

Malik Nabers is good enough to hit up a Travis Scott concert ... but the New York Giants rookie still isn't ready to return to the field after suffering a concussion two weeks ago.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the news at a press conference on Friday ... saying while the rookie will be able to participate in some practice activities, he won't be cleared to play in their Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Malik Nabers is OUT for Sunday night's game against the Bengals pic.twitter.com/c3afx279yB — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 11, 2024 @SNYGiants

"He won't make it," he said.

This comes on the heels of Nabers attending the "One Night Only In Utopia" concert at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday ... which left fans wondering why he was there while nursing a concussion.

Malik Nabers was at the Travis Scott concert at MetLife stadium last night while he is still in concussion protocol and not practicing



🎥 @ajbrescia pic.twitter.com/E93FU1v1PZ — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) October 10, 2024 @MarshallGreen_

When asked if he had a problem with Nabers hitting up the concert ... Daboll declined to answer.

"I'll keep that all in-house," he said.

The 49-year-old insisted Nabers didn't violate any protocol by the decision ... but if you read between the lines -- the team didn't seem over the moon he was there.

Art Stapleton of USA Today reported Nabers is no longer experiencing symptoms ... and is in the phase of returning to physical activity.

The 21-year-old rookie suffered the head injury back during their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on September 26 -- which the G-Men lost, 20-15.

Brian Daboll is asked if he had a problem with Malik Nabers attending Travis Scott's concert at MetLife Stadium earlier this week:



"I'll keep that in house" pic.twitter.com/sBY2QrQwGz — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 11, 2024 @SNYGiants

Prior to the injury, Nabers was having a stellar rookie campaign ... with 35 receptions, 386 yards and three touchdowns.