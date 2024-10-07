Patriots' Jabrill Peppers Reportedly Arrested For Assault, Strangulation, Drugs
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was reportedly arrested in Massachusetts early Saturday morning ... facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and drug possession.
According to local reports, Braintree Police were dispatched to a home on the morning of October 5 ... after receiving a call regarding a disturbance.
EMS treated an alleged victim at the scene ... and after an investigation, Peppers was arrested.
Peppers is facing charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.
Peppers is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
The Patriots -- who sidelined Peppers during their game on Sunday with a shoulder injury -- said they are aware of the arrest ... and "will have no further comment at this time."
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said he received a call from Peppers on Saturday ... and the team informed the NFL of what was going on.
The 29-year-old recently re-signed with the Patriots in July on a three-year deal worth $30 million. He's logged one interception so far this season.
Peppers -- a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- previously played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.