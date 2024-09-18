Ex-Patriots FB Patrick Pass Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Man At Gym

Former NFL fullback Patrick Pass -- who spent seven seasons as Tom Brady's teammate in New England -- was arrested on Wednesday ... following allegations he shoved an elderly man during a gym dispute last month.

According to NBC 10 WJAR, police said the incident took place at a Planet Fitness in North Providence, R.I. back on Aug. 28.

Cops claim the former football player -- who's now 46 years old -- pushed an 82-year-old man to the ground during a spat over exercise equipment. Authorities allege the man sustained back injuries as a result of the altercation.

Court records show Pass was hit with two criminal charges -- one felony count of assault on a person over the age of 60 causing bodily injury, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Pass is now due to face a judge for the case in January.

Pass joined the Patriots as part of the 2000 New England draft class that included Brady ... and he went on to play in Foxborough through 2006 -- winning three Super Bowls.