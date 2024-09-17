Lil Reese Warrant Issued for Assault of Ex-GF Inside Strip Club

Chicago drill rapper Lil Reese is being accused of punching and strangling a woman said to be a former girlfriend inside a Texas nightclub last week -- and authorities are on the hunt for his whereabouts!!!

According to docs from the Houston Police Department, Lil Reese and the woman interacted inside The Pinkhouse fka Barbie Nightclub ... she was on her way out around 6:30 AM as he was on his way into the building.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The woman claims she and Reese ended their relationship a month ago ... after dating over a period of 2 months, and says she rejected him several times as he attempted to kiss her flirtatiously.

According to the docs, the woman says Reese grew enraged once he realized his charm wasn't working -- and when the woman began to disengage from the situation, Reese allegedly punched her in the right cheek and applied pressure to her neck with both arms.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The woman told cops she "was gasping for air" and was in fear for her life.

Cops say her friend witnessed the alleged pummeling and called security to intervene, who stopped the attack.

Officers say they observed fingernail scratches and redness along the victim's throat and got a warrant for Reese's arrest.