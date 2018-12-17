Browns' Jabrill Peppers Ain't Mad At Hue Jackson, But Still Wants To 'Kick His Ass'

Browns' Jabrill Peppers I Ain't Mad At Hue ... But I Still Wanna Kick His Ass!!!

Jabrill Peppers says he doesn't hate Hue Jackson for jumping from the Browns to the rival Bengals ... but he still wants to kick the dude's ass in their game this weekend anyway!!!

Of course ... Jabrill's teammate, Baker Mayfield, feels differently -- the superstar QB RIPPED his ex-coach for bolting to Cincinnati just a few weeks ago.

But, Jabrill says he had no problems with the move when he spoke with media members Monday.

Hear what #Browns Jabrill Peppers says about facing #Bengals Hue Jackson again this week pic.twitter.com/XvC5JlPrd1 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 17, 2018

"He's the ultimate competitor. I knew he wasn't going to stay away from the game long. I know how it looked, but he's the ultimate competitor."

Don't get it twisted ... the Browns DB says he still wants to beat the hell outta Hue and the Bengals this Sunday.

"I have no ill will towards him. I'm thankful for everything he taught me. I'm thankful that he brought me here. But, still looking forward to kicking his ass again!"

The Browns beat Hue's Bengals back in Week 12 ... but a helluva lot more is on the line this week -- Cleveland's still got a shot at the playoffs with a win!!!