Baker Mayfield Dinner Dates with Fiancee Auctioned Off, Raise $96k for Charity!

How much would you pay to grab dinner with one of the hottest young couples in sports??
For 3 lucky (and rich) Cleveland Browns fans ... we're told the answer is a whoppin' $32,000 each for a night out with Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson ... and it's all for charity!!
The Browns stud and his fiancee were the hot item at the Providence House's Deck the House auction event on Tuesday night ... with their dinner date starting a fierce bidding war.
The original plan was to auction 1 dinner ... but when the price started to skyrocket, Baker agreed to 3 separate evenings out -- ultimately raising $96,000.
FYI -- the Providence House is a crisis nursery that protects at-risk children and families in crisis ... and the couple has been very passionate about the cause ... spending time with the kids at a recent visit a few weeks ago.
We're told Baker was the star of the night ... and even tried his hand at auctioning off some of the items.
On top of the dinner dates ... Baker's game-worn cleats went for another $14k!!
Bake also got in on the action ... bidding $9,250 to win a purple guitar autographed by PRINCE!!
No word on who's gonna pick up the tab at these dinner dates ... but we got a hunch.