Giants GM Joe Schoen Says He's Happy for Saquon Barkley After Super Bowl Win

While plenty of New York Giants fans are still upset the team let Saquon Barkley walk in free agency last offseason ... the team's general manager seemingly isn't living with any regrets -- saying he's happy for Barkley after winning his first Super Bowl!

Joe Schoen met with the media ahead of the NFL combine in Indianapolis ... and right off the bat, he was asked about the team's former first-round draft pick helping propel the Eagles to their second Lombardi trophy in franchise history.

"I'm happy for Saquon, obviously he went on to win the Super Bowl and we wish him nothing but the best. We were at a different place in our build."



The fourth-year general manager cited their build as the reason it didn't make sense to bring the 28-year-old running back at the time. Whether or not this was Schoen putting on his best poker face is up for your interpretation.

Plenty across the league widely criticized Schoen's decision to let Barkley walk. It also helped produce a viral moment from last year's Hard Knocks ... when the team's owner -- John Mara -- said he would lose sleep if Saquon went to their division rivals.

His worst nightmare became reality, as Barkley went on to have one the best seasons in league history. The seven-year veteran rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns ... ending 100 yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.

In New York ... Big Blue went on to have one of the worst seasons in franchise history -- finishing with a 3-13 record in their 100th season.