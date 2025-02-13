Saquon Barkley Rips Fans For Booing Taylor Swift At Super Bowl

Saquon Barkley is taking some of the NFL's biggest fans to task ... slamming them for booing Taylor Swift at last weekend's Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia superstar raced to the "Bad Blood" singer's defense on "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday when the topic of Travis Kelce's girlfriend came up ... letting the world know he didn't love the jeers he heard her get at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

"I don't get it," the running back told Stern. "I don't get why she was getting hate there. She's just there supporting her significant other."

The newly crowned champ went on to say fans should actually be cheering her ... because she's helping make the game more global -- something the NFL desperately wants.

🚨Taylor Swift BOOED at Super Bowl LIX pic.twitter.com/wQhyx4P45J — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 10, 2025 @DailyCaller

"We're all about how can we expand the game and make it more international," he said. "And we're traveling to Brazil, we're traveling to Mexico, and her being a part of it is only helping that."

"So, I don't get the dislike that she's given."

For Stern's part, he couldn't have agreed more ... adding, "It's a game, lighten up a little bit, you know?"