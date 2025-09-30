Giants' Malik Nabers Hits NBA YoungBoy Concert on Crutches After ACL Tear

Malik Nabers wasn't letting a torn ACL keep him from seeing his favorite rapper, NBA YoungBoy ... the injured NY Giants star using crutches, and rocking a knee brace, pulled up to his concert in New Jersey!

The Pro Bowl wideout was spotted at the Prudential Center in Newark Monday night, where the "Outside Today" artist put on a show for his MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour.

Nabers -- the 6th overall pick on the 2024 NFL Draft -- shared a pic on his Instagram story with YoungBoy after gifting him a signed No. 1 Giants jersey.

The 22-year-old athlete needed a little help getting to the show (brace, crutches) ... after he was seriously injured just about 24 hours before the show.

Of course, Nabers went down with a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers-Giants game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Malik Nabers down holding his right knee pic.twitter.com/VCrWUW9q1o — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2025 @NFLonCBS

On Monday, an MRI confirmed the Giants' fears -- a torn ACL -- as the heartbroken star, who already had 18 catches, 271 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season, apologized to fans for getting hurt (obviously not Leek's fault).