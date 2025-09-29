Odell Beckham Begs NFL to Ditch Turf After Malik Nabers' Injury at 'DeathLife' Stadium

Odell Beckham Jr. is urging the NFL to ditch the turf at MetLife Stadium once and for all ... pleading for change amid speculation the surface played a role in Malik Nabers' injury on Sunday.

The New York Giants star receiver went down with a non-contact knee ailment in the second quarter of a showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. While an official diagnosis hasn't been confirmed, many fear it's a torn ACL.

Malik Nabers down holding his right knee pic.twitter.com/VCrWUW9q1o — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2025 @NFLonCBS

OBJ isn't waiting on the announcement to let his feelings known ... especially considering the growing list of devastating injuries at MetLife over the years.

"Dear @NFL, I mean this with the utmost love and respect. We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players 'health' and 'safety.' PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE 🤬 TURF," Beckham said on X.

"Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants, but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game."

OBJ is no stranger to MetLife -- he suffered multiple ankle injuries on the turf when he suited up for the Giants from 2014 to 2018. Another former NYG star, Saquon Barkley, also battled ankle injuries during his time in the Big Apple.

MetLife also hosted Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles in his Jets debut in 2023 ... as well as and 49ers players Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas' ACL tears against the NYJ in 2020.

"I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible," Beckham said. "At least can we start the discussion."

Nabers is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.