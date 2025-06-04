Reggie Bush Slams NFL's Turf Fields, 'All Players Hate It!'

Reggie Bush is begging the NFL to go au naturel ... saying turf fields are "dangerous" for its players -- and quite frankly, everyone hates playing on them.

The former running back vented about artificial grass in a new GQ Sports interview ... and criticized the billion-dollar organization for ignoring players' repeated complaints about the surface and its apparent link to serious injuries.

He used Odell Beckham Jr. as an example for his stance ... saying the wide receiver never fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, which was played on turf at SoFi Stadium.

"Unfortunately, NFL owners still believe that turf is the cheapest, most cost-efficient way in a league that annualizes billions every year. It's not adding up to me," Bush said.

"It's a repetitive cycle, and it's going to continue. It's unfortunate. It will continue until the players decide to stand up and say, 'Listen, we don't want to play on turf anymore.' The thing is, all players hate it."

Bush -- who played in the NFL for 11 seasons -- understands the fear of losing a roster spot or paycheck has players reluctant to really take a stand against the league.

"Two things: We don't have guaranteed contracts in the NFL, and we're put on the worst surface," Bush said. "You're talking about a league where I can sign you for five years, 100 million. Something happens halfway into year one, and I don't like you? I can cut you. That’s a nightmare for most people."

Bush, 40, said he had his fair share of leg injuries on turf during his time in the league ... and still suffers from lingering pain, including his left PCL -- which he said is basically gone.

The Super Bowl champ said in order to keep the leg pain under control, he has to continue working out.

The debate over turf and grass has been an ongoing issue in the league ... with NFLPA leader Lloyd Howell demanding the NFL replace all turf fields with natural grass to prevent injuries.

A survey conducted by the NFLPA during the 2023 season found that 92% of players prefer playing on "high-quality grass."