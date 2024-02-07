Nevada Brothel Promises Super Bowl-Winning Team Free 'Sextravaganza'

The winner of Super Bowl LVIII could grab the Lombardi Trophy AND a whole lot of booty ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned a Nevada brothel is offering the Big Game's winner a "sextravaganza" -- free of charge!

Two workers at the famed Chicken Ranch brothel, Alice Little and Addison Gray, tell us bookings for their services have skyrocketed this week due to Las Vegas' Super Bowl festivities ... and in order to thank the NFL for it all, they've come up with an offer that the Niners or Chiefs will be hard-pressed to turn down if they win on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The two say whoever gets the dub will have access to a "no-holds-barred orgiastic blowout" at the establishment's 40-acre campus.

The package, the two say, includes a free limo service, access to the bar, swimming pool, VIP Bungalows ... and sex specialty areas. They added that "nothing is off limits" ... explaining that anything the winners desire is 100 percent on the house.

"It's only right that we play our part and express our sincere appreciation to this year’s champions for their invaluable contribution to our industry," Gray said.

The brothel is also extending the invite to the players' WAGs ... with Grey telling us there's no need for the significant others to be left out.

"If any player would like to invite his wife or girlfriend, many of our ladies specialize in threesomes, orgies and swinger sessions," Gray said. "All guests, male and female, are welcome to participate."

The two tell us sex is not mandatory for the special deal ... saying the winning team can just pull up to party away from the Vegas chaos if they choose.

"We're going to treat the Big Game winners like the gridiron gods they are," Little said.

