Jimmy Garoppolo Offered 'Free Sex For Life' From Las Vegas Brothel Workers

Jimmy Garoppolo's Raiders career might start off with a bang -- that is, if he accepts a once-in-a-lifetime offer from two Nevada brothel workers ... who tell TMZ Sports they wanna hook him up with free sex forever!!

The two lovely ladies are Caitlin Bell and Alice Little of the famous Chicken Ranch brothel ... and they tell us they're really excited the "heartthrob" is moving to their neck of the woods after inking a 3-year deal with the Raiders last week.

The licensed workers wanna show Jimmy G just how grateful they are now that he's moving from The Bay to Vegas ... with a free-for-life sex package!!!

"I almost fainted when I heard Jimmy signed with the Raiders," Bell said in a statement.

"He deserves free sex just for joining our team," Bell said. "But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!"

Little also points out that next year's Super Bowl is at Allegiant Stadium ... so she wants to make sure the 31-year-old feels stimulated all season.

"Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders," Little said.

"The next Big Game is in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!"

If Jimmy G goes through with the offer, he's definitely in good hands -- Bell has been featured in several adult videos and was recently nominated for Best Sex Scene in the 2023 XBIZ Awards, while Little is a sex worker advocate and intimacy coach.

The offer seems to be right up Garoppolo's alley -- after all, he famously went on a date with adult film actress Kiara Mia back in the day.

These brothel workers aren't the only ones wanting to give Jimmy G a deal ... Sheri's Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada penned a letter to the QB, inviting him and a few of his new teammates to a VIP experience.

"A celebratory weekend blowout with you and a few of your new Raiders teammates to take advantage of the resort’s themed hotel suites, bar and restaurant, swimming pool, and Jacuzzi - all expenses paid, of course," a Sheri's Ranch spokesperson said in the letter.

"Sheri’s invites you into the VIP bungalows with your choice of on-site courtesans, as well as a special Playland with themed rooms to make you feel right at home."