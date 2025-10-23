Aaron Judge, Cam Skattebo, Ed Sheeran Sit Courtside At Cavs-Knicks Opener

The Cavaliers and Knicks' season opener brought all the celebrities to Madison Square Garden ... with Ed Sheeran, Aaron Judge, and Cam Skattebo, who got a lot of love from the fans, all pulled up!

The Knicks and Cavs tipped off their 2025 season Wednesday night in NYC ... and Giants rookie running back sensation, Skattebo, used his free time after practice to catch the action.

His presence didn't go unnoticed. Skattebo drew a huge ovation from the crowd as he was shown on the Jumbotron.

As for Judge, the Yankees superstar would surely rather be getting ready to play in the World Series, but MSG for the Knicks opener ain't a bad backup plan.

The centerfielder was sitting courtside with teammates Devin Williams and Cam Schlittler, Yankees' breakout starting pitcher.

Of course, Spike Lee wasn't going to miss the Knicks' season opener -- the longtime superfan held down his usual court-side seat, rockin' a Knicks-colored suit that stole the show.

The Cavs had some celeb representation, too. R&B star Coco Jones was there to support her fiancé, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell -- who popped the question this offseason.