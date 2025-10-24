NFL Fines Brian Daboll, Cam Skattebo, Giants For Violating Concussion Protocol

The NFL just handed down some hefty fines on the New York Giants, head coach Brian Daboll and rookie running back Cam Skattebo for violating the league's concussion protocol policy ... all for "creating the perception" they interfered with Jaxson Dart while he was being evaluated for a head injury.

It all stems from the team's Week 6 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles ... when the Giants rookie QB was taken into the blue medical tent for a concussion test.

Brian Daboll checking in on his QB

Only members of the medical staff and the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant are allowed inside the tent. Daboll and Skattebo broke those rules ... which is a big no-no.

The punishment dropped Friday morning ... with the league saying it concluded Daboll and Skattebo broke protocol when they "entered the medical tent and spoke with Mr. Dart before his evaluation was complete."

"While the parties agreed that Coach Daboll's and Mr. Skattebo's actions had no actual impact on the exam or the care that Mr. Dart received, their conduct was inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol's requirements and therefore constituted a violation."

Daboll was fined $100,000 ... while Skattebo was docked $15,000 for his role. The organization as a whole will have to cough up a $200,000 penalty.

Daboll -- who's in his fourth season as Big Blue's head coach -- apologized to the team physician for the ordeal ... saying, "I just wanted his ass out there if he was okay."

Brian Daboll talks about going into the medical tent when Jaxson Dart was being evaluated with a concussion:



"I apologized directly to our team physician. I just wanted his ass out there if he was okay... I'm like 'is he gonna be good or not I'm gonna call a timeout on 4th down… pic.twitter.com/qP2V8w3etQ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 10, 2025 @SNYGiants