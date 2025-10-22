Sean Payton Denies Dissing Russell Wilson, I Was Only Complimenting Dart!

Play video content

Sean Payton saw the not-so-subtle jab Russell Wilson made toward him on social media on Tuesday ... but the Broncos head coach is adamant he wasn't shading his former quarterback with the comments he made after Sunday's game -- insisting he was simply complimenting Jaxson Dart.

Payton raised eyebrows after the Broncos pulled off an unbelievable comeback against the Giants ... when he told reporters postgame he had hoped Dart would remain the backup until after their Week 7 matchup -- which some saw as shade to Wilson.

Wilson -- the current New York Giants backup after losing the gig to the rookie -- sent a rare shot at his old coach on Tuesday ... and while he didn't mention Payton by name, it was clear who he was referring to in the post.

"Classless... but not surprised....," Wilson said. "Didn't realize you're still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media. #LetsRide."

Payton met with the media on Wednesday ... and he said he was aware of Wilson's post -- but said his words were twisted -- it wasn't a shot at Wilson at all.