Russell Wilson Rips Sean Payton Over Postgame Shade, 'Classless'

Russell Wilson took aim at Sean Payton on Tuesday ... blasting his former coach for some postgame comments he made on Sunday -- all while referencing "Bountygate."

The New York quarterback fired away at Payton on his X page ... just two days after the Denver head man told reporters he was disappointed the Broncos had to face off with Jaxson Dart -- and not Wilson while at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

#Broncos HC Sean Payton said he recently told #Giants owner John Mara he was hoping they’d turn to Jaxson Dart at QB once their game passes.



High praise for Dart … and a little shade toward Russell Wilson.



(🎥 @SNYGiants) pic.twitter.com/kG6ltDj0Rg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2025 @MySportsUpdate

Payton seemed to indicate Russ would be a much easier assignment ... and the words clearly ticked off his former signal-caller.

Russ, who spent one season with Payton in Denver in 2023, called the remarks "Classless..." ... though he did note he was "not surprised...."

Then, Ciara's hubby brought up Payton and his role in the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal that got the coach barred from the entire 2012 NFL season.

"Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media," Wilson said.

The QB added a "#LetsRide," an homage to the tagline he made famous when he used to suit up for Denver.