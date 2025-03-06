Broncos Fire Assistant Coach Michael Wilhoite After Allegedly Punching Cop

The Denver Broncos have parted ways with linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite ... just days after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Head coach Sean Payton announced the move in a statement this week ... saying he met with Wilhoite and informed him the team's distancing itself from him due to his legal trouble.

"We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time," Payton said on Wednesday.

"I appreciate Michael's contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction."

As we previously reported, the 38-year-old was booked for second-degree assault after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a police officer at the Denver International Airport on February 22.

The officer claimed he was working on the East arrivals level when he told Wilhoite he couldn't leave his 2021 Ford Bronco unattended.

The cop said Wilhoite allegedly responded, "Shut the f*** up" several times before bumping him in the chest, forcing him to step backward.

The officer said he retaliated by shoving Wilhoite, who then punched him in the face, making him fall to the ground. The cop used a taser, but Wilhoite drove off.

Wilhoite has coached in the NFL since 2019 and was part of the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers staff before signing with Denver in 2023.