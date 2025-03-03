NFL's Ben Cleveland Files To Divorce Wife Two Weeks After DUI Arrest

NFL offensive lineman Ben Cleveland filed to divorce his wife a little over two weeks after he was arrested for DUI, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court records we obtained show the Baltimore Ravens guard submitted the docs in Baldwin County, Ga. on Feb. 28 ... just 16 days after he was thrown behind bars following claims he had been drinking and driving in the same county.

The docs make no mention of the arrest ... Cleveland stated in them that he was seeking to split from Kaitlyn Terrell Cleveland "because of adultery."

Play video content DECEMBER 2024 TikTok/@kaitlyncleveland_

Ben also wrote in the docs the two got married in July 21, 2022 ... and formally separated on or about Dec. 29, 2024.

We've reached out to Ben's attorney for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

As we previously reported, the footballer was jailed just two days before Valentine's Day last month -- after cops say he blew a .178 during a traffic stop. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder was issued two citations -- one for DUI - alcohol and another for failure to maintain lane -- over the allegations.