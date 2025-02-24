Chris Kluwe Open To Run For Political Office After Fiery Anti-MAGA Speech

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chris Kluwe says he's been contacted by multiple people from the Democratic party, and while he straight up says he doesn't want to run for political office, the former Vikings punter tells TMZ Sports he'd be willing to do it.

43-year-old Kluwe went viral last week after he delivered an explosive anti-Donald Trump, anti-MAGA speech at a city council meeting in Huntington Beach, CA ... which ultimately led to his arrest.

Play video content Huntington Beach City Council

We spoke with the 8-year NFL vet ... and asked him about a potential run for office.

"Personally, I do not want to run for public office because I do not want power. That's not something I desire. I want everyone to be able to live their own life, free to live their life without other people harming them. Unfortunately, we're in a position where it looks like I might have to run for public office."

Kluwe continued ... "I hate that because I want to sit at home and play video games. And if you are a good public servant, you serve the public. And it is an exhausting, demanding job. That means you care about everyone. You have to care about their issues and you have to find ways to help try and solve those issues."

Chris says he's already been contacted by people from the Democratic party.

"I have had a Zoom meeting with a couple local Democratic operatives. I have another one [Friday]. We'll see what happens there. I'm sure they'll probably try to make a pitch. But the thing that I firmly believe is that what our current Democratic Party is doing is not working. And it's time for the old guard to leave. It's time for new faces to take over."

As for whether he has regrets about how things played out at the council meeting ... Chris has zero.

"No, none whatsoever."