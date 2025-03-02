Johnny Manziel's Mom Michelle Arrested for DWI

Michelle Manziel -- mother to former NFL QB Johnny -- has been arrested for driving while intoxicated ... TMZ has learned.

Manziel was arrested Saturday night in Kerrville, Texas ... a town about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

We've obtained Michelle's mug shot ... no smile, but she does have a look on her face that seems almost shocked to be in the situation.

Michelle was being held on $7,500 bail ... though it appears that's been paid and she's been released from custody. We've reached out to local authorities for more information ... so far, no word back.

The Manziels have lived in Kerrville for a quite some time ... it's actually the town where Johnny attended Tivy High School before he committed to Texas A&M, won a Heisman and eventually played 14 games in the NFL.

As you may know ... Johnny has talked openly about substance abuse issues -- admitting he used Oxycontin and cocaine every day after the 2015 NFL season which brought his weight down around 40 pounds in just a few short months.

Manziel said he went on a "$5 million bender" at the time ... which ended with him trying to take his own life. He says he's now sober.

We've reached out to Michelle about this DWI arrest ... so far, no word back.