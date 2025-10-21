Giants Release Kicker After Rough Games, Fans Troll On Social Media

No surprise here -- the New York Giants released kicker Jude McAtamney after he missed two crucial extra points on Sunday ... and Big Blue fans didn't hold back when reacting to the news.

The G-Men made the roster move on Tuesday following their 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday ... with McAtamney's errors proving costly in the result.

This, of course, was just a few weeks after NY activated the undrafted kicker from the practice squad.

Giants fans couldn't contain their joy when McAtamney was placed on waivers ... flooding his Instagram comments to roast the 25-year-old for getting fired on his day off.

One fan wrote, "Don’t even show face in New York ever again," while others told McAtamney to enjoy Cancun.

Some actually offered support ... reminding him to ignore the haters since he "made it to the NFL, not them."

McAtamney -- who played college ball at Chowan and Rutgers -- seemed prepared for the possibility ... telling reporters after the game, "I’m a professional kicker. I’ve got to be able to make those."