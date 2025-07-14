Garrett Wilson Lands $130 Million Contract Extension With Jets

Garrett Wilson just got a whole lot richer -- the New York Jets and their star wide receiver have reached an agreement on a massive four-year, $130 million extension through 2030!!

According to Adam Schefter, the deal includes $90 million guaranteed ... which means he'll earn an average of over $31 million per year.

It's quite the payday for the 24-year-old ... especially considering he's only played in the NFL for three seasons.

The extension marks the first time a wideout has earned a deal like this in such a short amount of time.

While not many things have gone the Jets' way these past few years, Wilson has been one of the few bright spots. He has not missed a single game in his young career, racking up 279 catches for 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns in the process.

Once the ink dries, it will slot him fifth on the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, just behind D.K. Metcalf's $132 million extension he signed after being dealt from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Wilson will now don the green and white for the next six seasons ... taking him all the way to his 30th birthday.