Taylor Swift Attends Este Haim's Beautiful New Year's Eve Wedding

Este Haim and tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin said "I do" on New Year's Eve ... and Taylor Swift made an appearance.

TMZ has obtained photos of Taylor and Stevie Nicks at her bestie's wedding to her businessman beau during an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California. Taylor showed up -- sans fiancé Travis Kelce -- at the Hotel El Roblar to support her friend as she walked down the aisle.

The "Shake It Off" singer braved the rain wearing a shimmering gold dress.

Este revealed her engagement news just over a year ago in an Instagram post showing her in a bedazzled shirt that read "I'M TAKEN" as well as the gigantic rock her then-fiancé had given her.

Leading up to her nuptials, Este let Vogue follow her on her journey to find the perfect wedding looks for her big day.