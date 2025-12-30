Taylor Swift Fan Who Got $600 Christmas Tip Says Gesture Made For Magical Holiday

Play video content TMZ.com

The Arrowhead Stadium worker who went viral for framing part of a $600 tip she got from Taylor Swift says the kind gesture made her Christmas absolutely magical.

We tracked down Robyn Gentry, and she told us how Taylor's tip helped make the holiday one for the books ... and it sounds like the money wasn't the biggest thing.

Robyn says she recently lost her mother, who she said always made Christmas for the family magical ... but she tells us Taylor's surprise gift made for a memorable day at work.

Taylor was at Arrowhead on Christmas to watch fiancé Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Robyn was among the workers who got tipped by Taylor ... to the tune of $600, including a one-hundred-dollar bill that now sits framed in her home.

It may not sound like a lot of money to some, but for Robyn, it amounts to her whole paycheck for two weeks. Still, it sounds like she was more thrilled about having a Taylor story to tell than having an extra $600 in her pocket, especially after buying Christmas gifts for her kids.