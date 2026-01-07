Travis Kelce Reveals Conditions For NFL Return Amid Retirement Speculation

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce hinted at his future on Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast -- he believes he WILL return for his 14th NFL season ... as long as his body can take it.

While joking he's currently "jobless" as an upcoming NFL free agent, Travis told his brother, Jason, he's looking forward to being a "regular human" over the next month as he mulls over his next step.

"I don’t know, it’s a tough thing to navigate," Kelce said, "but at the same time, if my body can heal up, rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-, 20-21 week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat."

He added that the Chiefs know where he stands and he'll never lose his love for the game ... but he's keeping his perspective as he recovers from the wear and tear of the season in which the Chiefs didn't make the playoffs.

The three-time Super Bowl champion reached a couple of milestones before the end of the season -- he's eighth all-time in receptions in NFL history and is the third-ever tight end to notch 13,000 receiving yards ... a fitting number.

There's been a ton of speculation surrounding what he'll do at 36 years old ... and considering Patrick Mahomes is slated to miss a chunk of 2026 due to his ACL injury, some folks felt he was leaning toward walking away from the game.