Travis Kelce Opens Up On Taylor Swift Wedding Reception, Tons of Garage Beer!

Travis Kelce just shared a major detail about his wedding with Taylor Swift ... telling TMZ Sports the reception will be a rager fueled by an insane amount of Garage Beer!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar spoke with us outside his "New Heights" podcast's Super Bowl party on Wednesday ... and we asked how many kegs of his beer brand will be available to guests after his ceremony.

Based on Kelce's answer, one thing's for sure -- it's definitely NOT going to be a dry wedding.

"Man, I can't even count that high," Kelce said as he entered his bash.

TRAVIS KELCE WITH AN ABSOLUTE DART ON THE 16TH. 🔥🎯



The 3x Super Bowl champ sticks it to within a few feet and wins the gold WM chain! pic.twitter.com/H3YubtWgo2 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 4, 2026 @GolfChannel

Later on in the night, Swift's future hubby was friendly with fans camped outside the venue ... even cracking jokes as he signed a few autographs and talking about his awesome shot during the Waste Management Open Pro-Am earlier in the day.

Having unlimited amounts of Garage Beer at the shindig makes sense -- after all, Travis and Jason both co-own the brand, which has blown up ever since they got involved.

Side note -- it's weird to see Kelce taking part in all the pre-Super Bowl festivities ... considering the Chiefs are usually gearing up for the Big Game.

Nice to see Kelce's not letting the short season keep him down!!