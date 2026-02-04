Patrick Mahomes Excites Chiefs Fans With Kelce Tweet, Clarifies It's Not About NFL Future

Patrick Mahomes got Chiefs fans' hopes up for approximately one minute on Wednesday ... when he tweeted out his excitement about Travis Kelce -- but sorry folks, it was NOT about his NFL future.

The three-time Super Bowl winner had Chiefs Kingdom in a brief frenzy after he posted a message in support of his longtime favorite target.

"Let’s go!!!!! @tkelce🎯🎯🎯," No. 15 said minutes ago.

Naturally, without context, some thought it was Mahomes doing his best NFL insider impression and breaking some news on Kelce's retirement decision, as the tight end admitted he had some thinking to do before committing to the 2026 season.

Turns out, Mahomes was just cheering on his buddy after he hit an incredible shot on the golf course at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am.

"Talking about ⛳️⛳️ 😂😂😂," Mahomes followed up about a minute later.

TRAVIS KELCE WITH AN ABSOLUTE DART ON THE 16TH. 🔥🎯



The 3x Super Bowl champ sticks it to within a few feet and wins the gold WM chain! pic.twitter.com/H3YubtWgo2 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 4, 2026 @GolfChannel

We'll know soon enough if Kelce comes back ... but both moves would make sense. He's had a Hall of Fame career and his name is all over record books, and he has three Super Bowl rings himself.