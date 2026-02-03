Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested For Probation Violation, Allegedly Drank Alcohol
Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested yet again on Tuesday -- the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's pops was busted for a violation of his probation for his DWI sentence after allegedly drinking alcohol.
The 55-year-old former MLB player was booked in Smith County Jail at 8:53 AM ... and he didn't look too thrilled as he posed for another mug shot.
The District Attorney confirmed to us Mahomes Sr. was jailed for a probation violation ... with the probation violation report stating he had a high alcohol reading on his SCRAM alcohol ankle monitor on Jan. 1.
The doc states Mahomes provided urine samples later on both Jan. 5 and 9, and the results were negative for alcohol.
As we previously reported, Mahomes has been arrested for DUI at least three times -- the most recent coming days before the Super Bowl in 2024, which his son's Chiefs competed in and won over the San Francisco 49ers.
Ironically, Tuesday marks two years since that arrest ... with bodycam footage of the run-in showing him trying to use his son's name to get out of trouble.
Mahomes pleaded guilty to DWI months later ... and was handed a five-year probation sentence.
He'll have his day in court, but as of right now ... it doesn't look like a date has been set just yet.
Story developing ...