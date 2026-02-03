Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested For Probation Violation, Allegedly Drank Alcohol

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested yet again on Tuesday -- the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's pops was busted for a violation of his probation for his DWI sentence after allegedly drinking alcohol.

The 55-year-old former MLB player was booked in Smith County Jail at 8:53 AM ... and he didn't look too thrilled as he posed for another mug shot.

The District Attorney confirmed to us Mahomes Sr. was jailed for a probation violation ... with the probation violation report stating he had a high alcohol reading on his SCRAM alcohol ankle monitor on Jan. 1.

The doc states Mahomes provided urine samples later on both Jan. 5 and 9, and the results were negative for alcohol.

As we previously reported, Mahomes has been arrested for DUI at least three times -- the most recent coming days before the Super Bowl in 2024, which his son's Chiefs competed in and won over the San Francisco 49ers.

Play video content 2/3/24

Ironically, Tuesday marks two years since that arrest ... with bodycam footage of the run-in showing him trying to use his son's name to get out of trouble.

Mahomes pleaded guilty to DWI months later ... and was handed a five-year probation sentence.

He'll have his day in court, but as of right now ... it doesn't look like a date has been set just yet.